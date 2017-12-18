December Global Festivities Are Being Celebrated by Google With a Seasonal Doodle
Google is celebrating this year's December Winter Festivities with a series of Doodles about a pair of penguins' holiday to visit their warmer-weather relatives.
Google Doodle
By Eli Meixler
Updated: December 19, 2017 5:47 AM ET | Originally published: December 18, 2017

December global festivities mean family and holiday travel, and Google is marking the season with a new series of interactive Doodles about a family of birds.

Two penguins, a “pair of slippery-footed siblings” introduced with a set of seasonal candles, are “excited to spend time with their warm-weather relatives,” a toucan and a parrot, according to Google. The first installment in the December global festivities series, published today, shows the penguins inside their icy igloo making plans with their tropical relatives and packing their bags for a holiday.

Google Doodle

The Doodle’s final panel includes a past photo of the reunited family, as well as a pile of wrapped gifts that hint at the series’ next installments — Dec. 25, Christmas Day, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, and finally, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day — that will pick up the penguins’ adventures as they travel to warmer climates to enjoy the December global festivities together.

Correction: The original version of this story misstated the direction penguins would travel to reach tropical climates. They would likely travel north, not south.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE