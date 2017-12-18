December global festivities mean family and holiday travel, and Google is marking the season with a new series of interactive Doodles about a family of birds.

Two penguins, a “pair of slippery-footed siblings” introduced with a set of seasonal candles, are “excited to spend time with their warm-weather relatives,” a toucan and a parrot, according to Google. The first installment in the December global festivities series, published today, shows the penguins inside their icy igloo making plans with their tropical relatives and packing their bags for a holiday.

Google Doodle

The Doodle’s final panel includes a past photo of the reunited family, as well as a pile of wrapped gifts that hint at the series’ next installments — Dec. 25, Christmas Day, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, and finally, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day — that will pick up the penguins’ adventures as they travel to warmer climates to enjoy the December global festivities together.

Correction: The original version of this story misstated the direction penguins would travel to reach tropical climates. They would likely travel north, not south.