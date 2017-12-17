'Nervous' Prince Harry Interviews Barack Obama for Radio Show

A “nervous” Prince Harry of Wales interviewed former U.S. President Barack Obama for BBC Radio 4 — though listeners won’t get to hear the whole conversation until Dec. 27.

Prince Harry interviewed the former president as part of a guest editor gig he is doing for BBC Radio 4. According to Kensington Palace, the interview will focus on Obama’s final day in office and his post-presidential plans, which include his initiatives through the Obama Foundation.

In a preview of the conversation posted on Twitter by the Kensington Palace, Obama asked Prince Harry some logistical questions about the interview.

“Do I have to speak faster? Because I’m a slow speaker,” Obama said, as Prince Harry assures him “not at all.”

“Do I need a British accent?” Obama asked, with a smile.

The interview was conducted when the two men were at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September, when they were photographed smiling while sitting next to each other at one of the events. Back in May, Obama saw Prince Harry at Kensington Palace, where they discussed “a range of shared interests,” including empowering young people and the goals of their foundations, according to the palace.

The Obamas have appeared to maintain a relationship with the Royal Family since leaving the White House. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last month, Obama congratulated them on Twitter.

The interview will air on BBC Radio 4 on Dec. 27.