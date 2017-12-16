Nevada Democrat Won't Seek Re-Election Amid Ethics Probe
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 1: Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., holds a news conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, to call on House Judiciary chairman Bob Goodlatte to hold a hearing and examine the use and legality of bump stocks. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
By Associated Press
5:06 PM EST

(LAS VEGAS) — First-term Democratic Congressman Ruben Kihuen of Nevada is denying allegations of sexual harassment but says he won’t seek re-election.

Kihuen’s announcement Saturday follows the House Ethics Committee statement Friday that it had opened an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed a former campaign aide and a lobbyist.

Kihuen says he denies all the allegations and that he’s committed to fully cooperating with the committee.

A former campaign aide said Kihuen propositioned her despite her repeated rejections during his 2016 campaign. A lobbyist told the Nevada Independent that he touched her thighs and buttocks and made unwanted sexual advances while he was a state senator.

Kihuen is among a growing number of lawmakers whose careers have faced uncertainty or ended altogether because of allegations of sexual misconduct.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE