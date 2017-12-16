Billionaire and His Wife Found Dead in Toronto Mansion

Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” death of one of Canada’s richest couples.

Barry Sherman, 75, who ran the pharmaceutical giant Apotex, Inc., and his wife, Honey, 70, were found dead in their Toronto mansion Friday, the Globe and Mail reports. Police at the scene offered few details, according to the Globe and Mail, and did not confirm the victims’ identities.

A relative who asked to remain anonymous told the paper that a real estate agent preparing for an open house — the Shermans had recently put their mansion on the market for $6.9 million — found the couple dead in the basement on Friday morning. Police said the incident is “suspicious” and is being investigated, according to the Globe and Mail.

Sherman’s net worth was estimated at roughly $3 billion earlier this year, according to Forbes.

Apotex, which raked in $1.9 billion last year, confirmed the Shermans’ deaths in a statement, and praised Barry Sherman for his innovation and commitment to the company’s mission of making drugs more affordable to patients.

“As employees, we are proud of [Sherman’s] tremendous accomplishments, honored to have known him, and vow to carry on with the Apotex purpose in his honor,” it reads.