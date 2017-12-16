Soccer Coach Accused of Running Away With Teen Girl Returns to Florida

By Associated Press
1:43 PM EST

(LAKE CITY, Fla.) — A Florida soccer coach arrested in New York after accusations that he ran away with a teenage girl has been returned to his home state.

Online jail records show that 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez was booked Thursday into the Columbia County Detention Facility on charges of sexual assault and interference with child custody.

Rodriguez and the 17-year-old were found in Syracuse, New York, on Dec. 1 after a multistate search. Rodriguez was arrested and held until Florida authorities could collect him. The girl’s parents flew to New York earlier this month to retrieve her. Officials say she had sneaked out of her home in Fort White, Florida, on Nov. 25.

Officials at Fort White High School have suspended Rodriguez from his coaching position.

Rodriguez remained in custody Friday on $125,000 bail. A telephone message left with Rodriguez’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

