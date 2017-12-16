State Trooper Fatally Shoots Man While Being Dragged by Car, Police Say

By Associated Press
12:09 PM EST

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — Delaware State Police say a trooper has shot and killed a man during a traffic stop.

Spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz says in a news release that a trooper tried to perform a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Wilmington and was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle. The trooper then shot the 30-year-old suspect, who later died at a hospital. Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, who is from Wilmington.

Bratz says the trooper has injuries that aren’t life threatening and he has been released from the hospital.

The statement says the incident is being investigated.

Authorities did not immediately release the races of those involved.

