A Georgia Uber driver has been arrested on charges of raping a heavily intoxicated 16-year-old passenger, and authorities fear there may be other victims.

Abdoulie Jagne, 58, drove a 16-year-old girl to an apartment complex outside Atlanta early Monday morning after she had been drinking at a bar, the Washington Post reports. When the girl got out of the car, she reportedly began knocking on doors with her pants around her ankles, saying Jagne had assaulted her during the ride. Police were then called to the scene.

The girl was taken to the hospital by police on Monday, but Jagne was not arrested until Thursday, the Post reports. Information provided to authorities by Uber showed that the ride took longer than it should have, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, leading police to suspect that Jagne raped his passenger along the road where he eventually dropped her off.

Authorities suspect that Jagne, who had been driving for Uber for about two months and was banned after the incident, may have assaulted other women. The suspect was “surprisingly calm” and “did not act surprised” when he was arrested Thursday, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. He remains in jail.

Uber has had periodic rider safety issues since the company’s founding, prompting a class-action lawsuit from passengers alleging assault.