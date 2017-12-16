Police are investigating a possible link to recently found human remains and three young boys who have been missing since 2010.

The partial remains were found in the shed of a rental home in Missoula, Mont., after a tenant was evicted from the home, People Magazine reported. A cleaning crew reportedly found a box which contained teeth and bones.

The three missing boys, Alexander, 9, Andrew, 7, and Tanner Skelton, 5, went missing in 2010 from Morenci, Mich. Their father John Skelton is serving 10 to 15 years in prison for unlawful imprisonment after he told authorities he gave the three boys to an “unidentified group” to protect them from his now ex-wife, according to the report. Authorities told local news outlets at the time of his sentencing that this would give them time to pursue murder charges.

“The thing is, there are missing children all over the world. And the thing is, we don’t know that this particular case is isolated to the city of Missoula. We don’t know where the bones came from, and if they were transported from one area to another, and ended up here,” Missoula Police spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh told KPAX.

Further forensic testing has been ordered for the newly found remains. There are currently no suspects in the case, according to People.