Celebrity chef Mario Batali, who was accused of sexual misconduct by four women on Monday, served up an apology for his actions with a side of cinnamon rolls.

Batali began his email newsletter with an apology for his “past behavior.”

“As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior. I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility,” he wrote. “Sharing the joys of Italian food, tradition and hospitality with all of you, each week, is an honor and privilege. Without the support of all of you—my fans—I would never have a forum in which to expound on this. I will work every day to regain your respect and trust.”

After the apology, however, Batali added a postscript that many are calling tone deaf.

“In case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite,” he tacked on to the end of the newsletter, complete with a link to the recipe.

The reaction to the addition on Twitter was both swift and negative.

Batali stepped away from his restaurant empire following the allegations. Eataly, the Italian market chain Batali co-owns, has also distanced itself from the celebrity chef.