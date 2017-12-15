(WASHINGTON) — The sweeping Republican tax overhaul would cut rates for corporations and the wealthy while offering modest reductions for the middle class.

The bill, according to a summary Friday, would set seven tax brackets, lowering the top rate from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.

It would expand the child tax credit, preserve the adoption tax credit and allow Americans to deduct some medical expenses. It would eliminate the requirement that Americans buy health insurance under Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Republicans were unveiling the bill later in the day and plan to vote next week after securing the support of two key senators — Marco Rubio of Florida and Bob Corker of Tennessee.