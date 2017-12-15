9 Stylish Headphones That Will Impress Everyone

True fashion girls understand the power of carefully thinking about every detail of their outfit. And yes, that goes for headphones, too. Don’t just settle for the boring ones that come with your cell phone. Step your game up with a pair of stylish headphones that will make your best pair of earrings feel a little jealous.

Of course, we couldn’t resist introducing you too some luxurious options that are precious enough to become family heirlooms. But we’ve also got some affordable buds that look fancy, and you won’t break a sweat if you end up losing them.

So no matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got the perfect pair of headphones for you. Just keep scrolling to see the headphones we’re currently obsessing over.

Happy Plugs Earbud Headphones

Plug-in with a shiny pair of headphones that also has a sleek design.

Buy it: $18, urbanoutfitters.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II

Grab a light-weight, noise-cancelling pair that drowns out sounds even when you’re not listening to music.

Buy it: $350, nordstrom.com

Urbanears Plattan ADV Wireless Headphones

Go wireless with a stylish pair that has a washable headband.

Buy it: $100, urbanoutfitters.com

Seedling Design Your Own Headphones Kit

Get creative and personalize your own set of headphones with this diy kit.

Buy it: $30, nordstrom.com

B&O PLAY H6 leather headphones

Score a luxe design that’s good enough for the runway—like these leather-trim, memory foam headphones.

Buy it: $300, net-a-porter.com

Rebecca Minkoff Mouline Pom Beanie with Headphones

Double up with a cozy beanie that has removable, built-in headphones.

Buy it: $48, nordstrom.com

AMBUSH thedrop@barneys: Headphones Choker

Invest in an 18-karat gold pair of headphones that are prettier than your favorite statement necklace.

Buy it: $925, barneys.com

Beats EP Headphones

Score the most popular headphones in a sleek design that’s finished with lightweight, stainless steel.

Buy it: $100, target.com

Forever 21 Metallic Ear Buds

Forget earrings, and make your ears sparkle with glittery buds.

Buy it: $8, forever21.com

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com