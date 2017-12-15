More than half of Americans think President Trump has tried to obstruct the investigation into his ties to Russia, according to a new poll.

A recent AP-NORC poll found that 63% of Americans think Trump has attempted to impede or obstruct the Russia investigation. But it also found that fewer than half of Americans think he has done something illegal with Russia: 40% think he did something illegal, while 32% think he has done something unethical but not illegal, and 25% think he hasn’t done anything wrong.

Regardless, many doubt that the Russia investigations will be unbiased.

Just 26% of Americans are confident that the Justice Department investigation will be fair and impartial, and even fewer — 13% — feel that way about the congressional probe. The confidence in the Justice Department inquiry has increased among Democrats but decreased among Republicans since June.

The AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,020 adults from Dec. 7-11 from a representative sample of the U.S. population. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.