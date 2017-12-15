Poll: Most Americans Think President Trump Is Trying to Obstruct the Russia Investigation
President Donald Trump speaks before a swearing in ceremony for the new Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, Dec. 08, 2017.
Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post
By Tessa Berenson
2:19 PM EST

More than half of Americans think President Trump has tried to obstruct the investigation into his ties to Russia, according to a new poll.

A recent AP-NORC poll found that 63% of Americans think Trump has attempted to impede or obstruct the Russia investigation. But it also found that fewer than half of Americans think he has done something illegal with Russia: 40% think he did something illegal, while 32% think he has done something unethical but not illegal, and 25% think he hasn’t done anything wrong.

Regardless, many doubt that the Russia investigations will be unbiased.

Just 26% of Americans are confident that the Justice Department investigation will be fair and impartial, and even fewer — 13% — feel that way about the congressional probe. The confidence in the Justice Department inquiry has increased among Democrats but decreased among Republicans since June.

The AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,020 adults from Dec. 7-11 from a representative sample of the U.S. population. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE