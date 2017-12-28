Weekend Recipe: Sweet Potato Hash

There is something so comforting about eating sweet potatoes. I regularly make this hash as a warm 30-minute meal when the weather is cold outside and I need that extra bit of nourishment. This is a particularly good recipe that can be enjoyed as a fast meal during the week or during a weekend get together with friends. Any leftovers can be enjoyed as a salad the next day tossed with baby rocket (arugula) and drizzled with a generous amount of balsamic.

When sweet potatoes are sautéed in a cast iron pan, they develop a spectacular golden crust and nutty flavor, due to the caramelization of their naturally occurring sugars. It’s important when you first add them to the pan, not to be tempted to mix them too soon and disturb this natural process from occurring. Patience here is key. Once they’ve browned all over, then can you add your additional ingredients and remember to monitor the heat of the cast iron pan so it doesn’t get too hot in order to avoid burning your vegetable medley. You can also make this meal the star or your dinner table as the simplicity of this recipe allows it to be served as a main course accompanied with a side of rocket leaves, olive oil, aged parmesan and balsamic.

INGREDIENTS:

2 sweet potatoes, cut into chunks, skin on

1/2 cup organic sweet corn kernels, frozen and thawed or fresh

2 generous handfuls baby spinach leaves

1 small onion, finely diced

small bunch parsley, chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

6 sprigs of fresh thyme

3 bay leaves

1 small sprig rosemary

sea salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place the sweet potatoes in a pot of boiling water seasoned with 1 teaspoon of sea salt Simmer for about 10 – 15 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are just tender – don’t overcook Drain the sweet potatoes and set aside Heat the olive oil in a large cast-iron pan over a medium heat Add the diced onion, thyme leaves, bay leaves and rosemary and sauté for 1 minute Add the sweet potatoes and cook without stirring for 5 – 10 minutes or until they begin to brown underneath Stir occasionally to brown the sweet potato all over, so they are lovely and crisp Add the sweet corn kernels and cook for another 5 minutes until hot Fold in the spinach leaves and season with salt and pepper; then add the parsley and fold through Serve in the pan and enjoy

Serves 4

NOTES & INSPIRATION: Sweetcorn can be replaced with green peas or cooked black beans to boost protein. The hash can be topped with avocado, a generous squeeze of lime and fresh herbs to add freshness and contrast wonderfully with the pan-roasted flavors of the sweet potato. Leftovers can be made into an organic egg frittata the next day or enjoyed with steamed broccoli or leafy greens for lunch.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter