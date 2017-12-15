Whether she’s taking Piers Morgan to task or trolling President Donald Trump, J.K. Rowling’s Twitter is an endless source of joy and delight for her fans and a recent tweet spree was no exception. The Harry Potter author took to her Twitter account on Friday morning to dispense some valuable writing advice and to share the rather unconventional origin of the Hogwarts Houses.

While retweeting a thread disputing myths on what “real writers” do, Rowling confirmed that all “real” writers have different and unique practices that help them be productive and that one of the ways that she works best is by usually carrying a notebook with her. However, Rowling also revealed that one of her best written ideas — the beloved Hogwarts Houses — wasn’t jotted down in a notebook, but instead scribbled on an airplane sick bag, which is proof that inspiration really can come from anywhere.

Rowling also shared that she thought that everyone had a good story in them to share, but that didn’t necessarily mean that everyone is a writer. Read her full tweets below.