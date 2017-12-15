Facebook is now giving you a way to hit the mute button on your friends with its new “Snooze” feature.

The option lets you temporarily unfollow a person, page or group for 30 days. When that 30 days is up, you’ll get a notification. You can also unmute that person at any time if you decide you want to start seeing their posts again.

The person, group or page won’t be notified that you’ve hit the “Snooze” button on them either, and they won’t be taken off your friends list.

Facebook also allows you to stop following posts without leaving a group or unfriend someone for an indefinite amount of time.

“Seeing too many photos of your uncle’s new cat? Is your friend tempting you with endless photos of ramen on her Japan trip? It turns out, you’re not alone. We’ve heard from people that they want more options to determine what they see in News Feed and when they see it,” Facebook said in a release announcing the Snooze feature.