The 4 Learning Hacks Bill Gates Swears By

There’s never been a better time to be alive if you’re curious. When I wanted to learn something outside of school as a kid, cracking open my World Book encyclopedia was the best I could do. Today, all you have to do is go online. There are many good resources out there, but these are a few of my favorite ways to continue learning.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy’s short videos are a great way to get smarter in just a couple minutes. My kids have used them for their classes, and I use them to refresh concepts that I haven’t studied since high school. Their videos are a tremendous resource on topics ranging from basic arithmetic to complicated subjects like electrical engineering.

Code.org

I think everyone could benefit from learning how to write even some basic code. Even if you don’t use it in your day-to-day life, computer science forces you to think abstractly and solve concrete problems. Code.org is a terrific resource for learners of any skill level – and I got to contribute a lesson of my own.

The Great Courses from The Teaching Company

One of my favorite sources for interesting lectures is The Teaching Company. They get incredible professors to teach courses on pretty much every topic you can think of. I always take at least one of their DVDs to watch when I travel. Right now, I’ve got their courses on oceanography, the surveillance state, and physiology.

Big History Project

I may be a bit biased toward this one since I helped fund it. If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you have to check out the Big History Project. This free online course gives you a comprehensive look at the history of the universe from the Big Bang to today.