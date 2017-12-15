IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. 2017 set a record for journalists going to jail for reporting the news.

By Elana Beiser at the Committee to Protect Journalists

2. This is what public libraries will lose without net neutrality.

By Kaitlyn Tiffany at the Verge

3. Could these plants someday replace the lamps in your home?

By Anne Trafton at MIT

4. Careful use of radiation could fix a deadly heart rhythm — noninvasively.

By Julia Evangelou Strait at Washington University in St. Louis

5. Millennials will inherit the worst U.S. economy since the Great Depression.

By Michael Hobbes in Huffington Post Highline

