Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Announced Their Wedding Date
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017.
You can officially save the date for the most anticipated wedding of 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The ceremony will take place on May 19, Kensington Palace announced Friday morning. It will be held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Harry’s father, Prince Charles, wed Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Royal wedding watchers have been eagerly awaiting news about the nuptials since the couple got engaged in November. The American actress and the prince had been dating for about a year and a half before the engagement.

