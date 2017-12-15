The Internet Is Having Very Mixed Reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi

By Jamie Ducharme
7:49 AM EST

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the legendary franchise’s long-awaited next chapter, finally hit the big screen in the U.S. on Thursday, drawing hordes of fans to theaters across the country. Though the film’s official premiere is Friday, Deadline estimates that Thursday’s preview viewings could rake in more than $45 million alone.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Rian-Johnson-directed Episode VIII has been polarizing among fans who caught an early glimpse Thursday.

Some viewers raved, with several even calling The Last Jedi the best Star Wars movie in years.

Other viewers, however, let the hate flow through them.

And both sides had some choice words for the other.

One thing’s for sure: The Last Jedi is a conversation starter. (And it’s worth noting TIME film critic Stephanie Zacharek found it to be a Star Wars movie that’s truly for everyone.)

