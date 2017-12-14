Man Burned Down City's $40,000 Christmas Tree, Police Say
This photo provided by Mesa Police Department shows a partially burned Christmas tree, in Mesa, Ariz. Police in Mesa say a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage for allegedly burning the city's Christmas tree City's Christmas Tree
AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
3:38 PM EST

(MESA, Ariz. ) — Police in the city of Mesa near Phoenix say a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage for allegedly burning the city’s $40,000 Christmas tree.

The nearly four-story tall tree is the focal point of Mesa’s annual Christmas celebration.

It was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday that police say was intentionally set.

Police say 34-year-old Samuel Antone Johnson was found nearby and allegedly admitted to setting the “Merry Main Christmas Tree” on fire with a book of matches. Police say the man did not disclose a motive.

Johnson has been booked into jail on two felonies. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

City officials say they’re trying to quickly find a replacement tree to erect for the rest of the holiday season.

