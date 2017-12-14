Woman Pleads Not Guilty After Her Dismembered Husband Is Found in Their Home

By Associated Press
3:09 PM EST

(BARBERTON, Ohio) — An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.Forty-nine-year-old Marcia Eubank appeared via video Wednesday in Barberton Municipal Court, where her attorney pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

Cleveland.com reports that court records show Eubank told investigators she fatally shot 54-year-old Howard Eubank in the head before dismembering his body and putting his remains in containers in the couple’s Coventry Township home.

Investigators have said they believe Eubank was killed in June in a “domestic-related incident.”Summit County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home Saturday after receiving a call from Howard Eubank’s adult son about possible remains.

A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation of Eubank. A message seeking comment was left for her attorney.

