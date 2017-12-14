36 Dogs Killed in Multiple Fires at the Same Kennel
By Associated Press
2:54 PM EST

(BRISTOL, N.H.) — Police in a New Hampshire town are investigating the death of three dozen dogs killed in two separate fires at the same kennel.

WMUR-TV reports police in Bristol said the fires broke out three weeks apart at a kennel where German Shepherds are bred.

Police say three adult dogs and 26 puppies were killed in a fire Wednesday, which may have been caused by a heat lamp.

Authorities say two adult dogs and five newborn puppies were killed in a fire at the same location three weeks ago. They said a knocked-over heat lamp caused that fire and destroyed a home.

Police say they executed a search warrant Wednesday and found nine dogs that were still alive. The name of the kennel was not immediately available.

No charges have been filed.

