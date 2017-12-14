Mother Arrested After Taking Child to the Doctor 323 Times

By Associated Press
2:40 PM EST

(DALLAS) — A woman who records show took her 8-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric centers more than 320 times has been arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright remained in Dallas County jail Wednesday on $150,000 bond after her Dec. 6 arrest.

Child Protective Services says the child was seen 323 times at hospitals and pediatric centers in Dallas and Houston and underwent 13 major surgeries between 2009 and 2016.

CPS removed him from Bowen-Wright’s care last month after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital where medical staff determined he didn’t have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.

Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE