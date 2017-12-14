(GAHANNA, Ohio) — An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 other felines were found dead.

The Dispatch reports workers from Columbus Humane wore protective suits while removing 111 cats Wednesday morning from the home of a 60-year-old man in Gahanna.

A Columbus Humane spokeswoman says many of the cats were in “deplorable” condition and that veterinarians are examining them to gather evidence and determine their future. Spokeswoman Kerry Shaw said the organization was so overwhelmed Wednesday with cats that it closed its shelter to the public.

Columbus Humane handles animal cruelty and neglect complaints for police. Shaw said the organization will seek criminal charges against the homeowner.

A hearing has been set for next week in Franklin County Environmental Court to review the situation.