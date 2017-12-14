IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. This breakthrough could stop glaucoma in its tracks.

By Yasmin Anwar at UC Berkeley

2. America’s fading role as a defender of free speech has consequences.

By Leonid Bershidsky in Bloomberg View

3. This is how air pollution could be impacting your teen’s behavior.

By Zen Vuong at USC

4. Soft power cells — inspired by the electric eel — could be the future of implanted health devices.

By the University of Michigan

5. This startup wants to make the CRISPR gene editing tool open source.

By Sy Mukherjee at Fortune

