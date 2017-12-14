Lest the relatively low profile that Taylor Swift’s squad has been keeping of late lull you into thinking that they’re no longer a fiercely loyal unit, original squad member Karlie Kloss would like you to know that she’s still firmly invested in her friendship with T. Swift. The supermodel took to her Instagram on Wednesday to wish Swift a very happy 28th birthday with a sweet snap of the two, captioning it simply “Happy happy birthday @taylorswift!”

She wasn’t the only squad member who took to social media to share some love for the Reputation singer; Selena Gomez and avowed Swift supporter Ruby Rose also posted Instagrams for Taylor. See the many happy returns of the day for Taylor below.

Happy happy birthday @taylorswift! 💫 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Happy birthday magical unicorn!!! A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:39pm PST