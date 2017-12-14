Missy Elliott Will Receive Essence Magazine's Black Women In Music Honor For 2018

The multi-Grammy-award-winning artist Missy Elliott was just named Essence’s Black Women in Music honor for 2018.

The Get Ur Freak On and Work It singer, who has collaborated with music icons including Timbaland and Pharrell, will receive the prestigious honor on Jan. 25 next year, at the Highline Ballroom in New York City during Grammys week, the magazine announced Thursday.

Previous recipients of Essence‘s Black Women in Music honor, first established in 2010, include singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, music industry veteran Sylvia Rhone, Golden Globe winer Mary J. Blige and R&B legend Kelly Rowland.

“The artistry of Missy Elliott cuts across generations—underscored by her vast creative accomplishments and contributions to the culture,” said Essence‘s editor-in-chief, Vanessa De Luca, in a statement. “So prolific is her work, she is an inspiration to women all over the world. Missy’s energetic presence is truly magnetic, and we can’t wait to celebrate her as one of the artistic masterminds of our time.”

Next year will also see Essence magazine’s 11th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards, The 2017 awards ceremony, held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in California and hosted by the actress Gabrielle Union, honored Hollywood’s ‘Next Generation,’ including Janelle Monáe — who received the Breakthrough Performance Award — and Issa Rae, who was honored with the Vanguard Award.