Republican Roy Moore released a video Wednesday night, in which he refused to concede defeat in the Alabama Senate race and railed against “abortion, sodomy, and materialism.”

In the nearly 5-minute campaign-style clip, Moore said he is waiting for certification from the Secretary of State’s office before conceding as military and provisional ballots were still being counted.

The Associated Press called Democrat Doug Jones the winner of the Alabama Senate Election shortly before 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday night. But Jones, who will become the first Democrat Senator to represent the state in two decades, cannot be seated until Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill certifies his win. That will happen between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 Merrill told TIME on Tuesday.

“We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization, and our religion, and to set free a suffering humanity,” Moore said in the video address. He lamented an America where “abortion, sodomy, and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” and in which, “we’ve even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman.”

Moore — publicly backed by President Donald Trump and the Republican National Convention — battled for Alabama through a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations, including from multiple women who said Moore initiated sexual encounters with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30’s. He has denied the allegations.