Morgan Spurlock has revealed that he was accused of rape in the past, declaring, “I am part of the problem.”

“As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions, I don’t sit by and wonder ‘Who will be next?’ I wonder, ‘When will they come for me?’” the filmmaker wrote in lengthy social media post Wednesday. “You see, I’ve come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem.”

Saying, “It’s time for me to be truthful,” Spurlock recalled a “one night stand” he had in college. “In my mind, we’d been drinking all night and went back to my room,” he said. “We began fooling around, she pushed me off, then we laid in the bed and talked and laughed some more, and then began fooling around again. We took off our clothes. She said she didn’t want to have sex, so we laid together, and talked, and kissed, and laughed, and then we started having sex.

The Super Size Me director and star says they stopped having sex when the woman began crying, and he tried to comfort her. “She believed she was raped,” Spurlock said. He would learn of her belief after being notified by a friend that the woman wrote about the encounter in her writing class. There were no charges or investigation, according to Spurlock.

Also in his post, the documentarian admitted to being unfaithful to “every wife and girlfriend I have ever had” and settling a sexual harassment allegation with a former assistant. Referring to it as “not a gropy feely harassment,” he said, “I would call my female assistant ‘hot pants’ or ‘sex pants’ when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office. Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence.”

He concluded, “I am part of the problem. We all are. But I am also part of the solution. By recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault. More than anything, I’m hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I’m not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back. I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can.”

Read Spurlock’s full post here.

This article originally appeared in Entertainment Weekly