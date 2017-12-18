Most spectators are still ramping up for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, kicking off in early February. Whether you’re headed to Pyeongchang — or are already thinking to the next summer and winter Olympics events planned in other cities around the globe — here’s our guide to all future Olympics, and what to expect from each host city.

2018 Winter Olympics: Pyeongchang Feb. 8- 25 All eyes will be on South Korea for the 2018 winter Olympics, starting with the Feb. 9 opening ceremony. The city of Pyeongchang beat out competitor locations in Germany and France to host this year’s winter Olympics, which include first-time competitions for four new events: big air snowboarding, mixed doubles curling, mass start speed skating, and a team event for alpine skiing. Most of the action will take place at the Alpensia Sports Park, part of Alpensia Resort. South Korea also constructed a temporary Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang for the opening and closing ceremonies. Pyeongchang is a two-and-a-half-hour train ride from South Korea’s capital of Seoul — which hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics — and about 50 miles from the border with North Korea, which has prompted some security concerns and thought to be a reason for tickets underselling. Already, a few controversies are swirling in advance of the 2018 Winter Olympics, with the Russian team suspended from competition under their nation’s flag. The National Hockey League is choosing to skip these games, too.

2020 Summer Olympics: Tokyo Tokyo, Japan. Xiao Yang—Getty Images July 24 – Aug. 9 Japan’s capital city beat out other candidate cities Istanbul and Madrid for their 2018 Summer Olympics bid, having also hosted the 1964 summer Olympics. That said, Tokyo decided to take down and rebuild the original Olympics Stadium in preparation for a 2019 rugby competition and the future 2020 Olympic events, although a number of other original venues in the renowned metropolis and foodie destination will be reused. For the first time, five new sports will be added to the summer Olympics lineup: baseball and softball, karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding.

2022 Winter Olympics: Beijing China World Trade Center, Beijing. Getty Images Feb. 4 – 20 Yes, China’s biggest city did recently host an Olympics — just a decade ago. But the 2008 Beijing games took place in the summer, and this time the global capital decided to aim for a winter experience as well. Its successful bid for the next Winter Olympics makes Beijing the first city to host both a summer and a winter Olympics, beating out the single other candidate of Almaty Kazakhstan. Beijing already has much of its indoor Olympics infrastructure in place, thanks to the 2008 games. But some are concerned about one major component of the winter Olympic games: the snow. Mountain events will take place at two locations about 50 and 100 miles outside of Beijing, with natural snowfall topping out at one of them at only five centimeters on average.

2024 Summer Olympics: Paris Paris, Ile de France, France Matteo Colombo—Getty Images Dates TBD Paris is no stranger to the summer Olympics, having hosted back in 1900 and exactly one century before its upcoming games, in 1924. The French metropolis bested other minor European candidates and its major opponent, Los Angeles, to host the 2024 Olympics. According to early statements, Paris will use 95% “existing or temporary venues” with “a clear, defined legacy” in order to avert the post-Olympics malaise that cities like Athens have sometimes suffered. The new Olympic Village is expected to be about 15 minutes from central Paris landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, with other venues distributed along the Seine.

2026 Winter Olympics: TBD Dates TBD The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to decide which city will host the 2026 Winter Olympics; they will convene in September 2019 in Milan to vote on a final location. There are currently four main contenders up for consideration: Salt Lake City, which previously hosted in 2002; Sion, Switzerland, a new potential entrant; Sapporo, Japan, which hosted in 1972; and Calgary, Canada, which hosted in 1988. A number of other cities across Norway, Sweden, New Zealand and even Boston had previously suggested early interest in the 2026 Winter Olympics, but many have struggled to come up with enough popular local support.