The Ultimate Star Wars Quiz: Find Out Which Character Matches Your Personality

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters on Dec. 15, marking the latest contribution to a fictional galaxy far, far away that has mushroomed in complexity ever since the first Star Wars movie hit screens in 1977. The fan-authored website Wookieepedia, for example, has 139,054 pages, as of this writing, spanning the Star Wars movies, novels, video games and other spinoffs (some of which already have release dates) that have made this long-ago, far-away galaxy one of the most beloved franchises in history.

To help you discover where you might fit into this universe, we worked with social scientists from Cambridge University to create a scientific-based Star Wars character quiz based on personality types. The quiz will ask you 27 questions that assess 14 different aspects of your personality. Then it will answer this question: Which Star Wars character are you? Try it out:

The Star Wars character quiz is similar to a quiz we previously created to sort you into a Harry Potter house. Just as we did in the Harry Potter quiz, we determined the personality of each Star Wars character by asking the opinions of self-avowed Star Wars fanatics. The quiz features 13 major characters from all seven Star Wars movies to date, including Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Yoda and more.

Unlike the Harry Potter quiz, this Star Wars quiz will ask you to compare yourself to an imaginary person who holds certain views about this world. This is based on a well-established psychological framework known as the “Theory of Basic Human Values,” which measures a wide variety of values such as benevolence, self-direction and hedonism. At the end of the quiz, we’ll give you a rundown on which of these values drew you to a particular Star Wars character. (You can read more about this theory in a paper by its inventor.)

At the beginning of the Star Wars character quiz, you will be given the option of contributing your responses to the questions anonymously to the researches who developed this quiz with TIME and are studying how values differ across different populations.

Note: This Star Wars character quiz is not reviewed or endorsed by Disney, George Lucas, or any other Star Wars franchise. Photo Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd./moviestillsdb.com (3); Lucasfilm Ltd./starwars.com (7); Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images (3)