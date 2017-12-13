NASA Says Astronauts Will See Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Space

While moviegoers around the world fantasize about space adventures during the new Star Wars movie, actual space adventurers will be enjoying the film from the International Space Station.

NASA has confirmed that the movie will be available aboard the ISS in the near future. “[I] can confirm the crew will be able to watch it on orbit,” NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot told Inverse, after a spaceflight reporter tweeted the news. “Don’t have a definitive timeline yet. They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard.”

As The Verge reports, astronauts often enjoy movies on the ISS, with access to a digital library that includes space classics such as 2001: A Space Odyssey and Aliens.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on Friday. Hopefully, the astronauts can watch it shortly thereafter and avoid spoilers from us earthlings.