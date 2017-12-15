Many of us travel to escape the busy hum of daily life: to-do lists, overflowing inboxes, and near-constant push notifications. But retreating to cozy spaces for relaxation and self-care is a must on the regular, not just every few months.

In the spirit of the staycation, these gift ideas will infuse a little bit of leisure into the everyday. We’ve curated a selection of gifts for those who appreciate the true essence of hygge. Think fireside cocktails, slouchy sweaters, comfort cooking, and indulgent skincare regimens.

After all, ‘tis the season for wrapping up in an ultra-soft blanket, cozying into a plush couch with a hot cup of cocoa, and kicking back to enjoy the fine art of doing nothing.

This year at Travel + Leisure, we’ve put together our most comprehensive gift guide ever. The goal: to make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone on your list — from the Disney-obsessed to the distant coworker whose name you pulled in the office gift exchange. Below, our top picks for the leisure lover.

Boho Style Handwoven Hammock

Inside or out, this boho-chic hammock is the perfect spot for curling up with a good book or nodding off for a cat nap.

To buy: etsy.com, $70

UGG Duffield Robe

This plush, fluffy robe from one of the coziest companies in the world is a must-have. Fair warning — putting on this shawl-collared cloud of cotton is directly correlated to a rise in time spent on the couch.

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $125

Bucky 40 Blinks Sleep Mask

Whether you’re trying to catch some shuteye on a transatlantic flight or just snuggling into bed, this light-blocking mask (a T+L editor favorite!) is the best way to end a lazy day.

To buy: amazon.com, $12

L.L.Bean Faux Fur Throw Blanket

It doesn’t get much cozier than a faux fur blanket. This top-rated throw comes in two rich hues, so there’s something to suit every living space.

To buy: llbean.com, $69

Patagonia Men’s Retro Pile Fleece

With double-sided shearling fleece, this zip-up jacket is perfect for both indoor and outdoor coziness in the colder months.

To buy: patagonia.com, $139

Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf

This luscious cashmere wrap is ideal for those who enjoy on-the-go comforts. It easily tucks into a carry-on and creates the ultimate leisurely experience when in transit.

To buy: ahalife.com, $298

Presto Poplite Popcorn Popper

This easy-to-use popcorn maker is the perfect complement to a leisurely movie night. And it’s faster than a microwave, so it’s a great gift for those who are both lazy and impatient.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

UGG Fleece Lined Socks

The only thing comfier and cozier than chunky cable-knit socks? Fleece-lined chunky cable knit socks.

To buy: ugg.com, $50

Raye Pillow

The perfect (100 percent cotton) spot to rest the artsy mind.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $82

‘The Bucket List’

In these pages, the curious traveler can venture from the mountains of Sri Lanka to the waters of New Zealand and everywhere in between — all from the comfort of a fireside recliner.

To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $35

Lush Hello Gorgeous Gift Set

Any beauty obsessive will be thrilled to open this box. It’s got a bath bomb, a shower scrub, a silky-smooth moisturizer, and delicately scented body conditioner — an ideal set for those looking to kick back and let the skin products do the work.

To buy: lushusa.com, $50

Barbour Rossit Half-button

This lambswool pullover has a thick knit and elbow patches, perfect for heading out into the cold or lazing around the den.

To buy: orvis.com, $199

‘Good Vibes’ Jogger Pants

The title says it all — you can’t go wrong with these cozy pants that were made for the art of lounging.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45

Voluspa Japonica 12 Candle Archive Gift Set

Candlelight brings the warmth and ambiance needed for a leisurely evening in. This set of 12 candles from Voluspa is inspired by delicate Japanese fragrances like Yashioka Gardenia and Moso Bamboo.

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $75

Skeem Design Matches Jar

An adorable stocking stuffer for any candle-lover.

To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $12

Velvet Meditation Mat

This beautiful velvet mat — crafted in India — is great for the wellness seekers in your life. It’s the perfect spot for practicing a new pose or settling into savasana (read: a nap).

To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $139

Minnetonka Genuine Shearling Moccasin Slipper

Every guy needs a go-to pair of slippers to slide into on chilly mornings. These soft shearling moccasins with a suede exterior are a tried and true go-to.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $68

Amazon Fire T.V. Stick With Alexa Voice Control

The next generation of Amazon’s Fire T.V. Stick is here and it’s perfect for an afternoon of binge-watching. All you have to do is ask it to play your favorite show, and voila! From movies to T.V. and music, the world is your oyster with Alexa Voice Control.

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Sometimes taking a shower is just outside the realm of being lazy. This dry shampoo uses triple action cleaning technology to eliminate oil, sweat, and odor.

To buy: sephora.com, $22

Age Defying Hand Mask

During the cold winter months, dry and chapped skin is inevitable. Give the gift of moisture and repair to the leisure lover in your life.

To buy: sephora.com, $10

Champion Reverse Weave Pullover Sweatshirts

This iconic Champion sweatshirt has reverse-weave cotton and brushed fleece on the inside, great for snuggling in around the house or layering beneath a winter coat.

To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $45

Sol Sana Tuesday Slides

Slides are pretty much the ultimate lazy shoe. This pair merges elegance and leisure and is sure to delight the refined lounger in your life.

To buy: revolve.com, $149

‘The Art of the Scarf’

The scarf is a key component to creating the ultimate cozy outfit. Here, everything one needs to know about the powers of this “miracle accessory.”

To buy: amazon.com, $12

‘French Country Cooking’

In this delectable cookbook, Mimi Thorisson transports readers and cooks to a small and charming village among the vineyards of France. Within its pages, find aromas and flavors that will turn your kitchen into a cozy cooking paradise.

To buy: amazon.com, $28

Free People Swim Too Deep Pullover

This one goes out to the slouchy sweater lovers. Winter weekend afternoons were made for enveloping oneself in knitwear.

To buy: freepeople.com, $128

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com