Prince Harry engagement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)Dominic Lipinski - PA Images&mdash;PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry engagement
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
Day 3: Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Day 1: Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Roland Mouret Visits The Room At Hudson's Bay Queen Street
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 14, 2016
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 14, 2016
Luminato Big Bang Bash 2016
AOL Build Presents "Suits"
Instagram Dinner
ELLE's 6th Annual Women In Television Dinner - Arrivals
12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Peter Som - Front Row - MADE Fashion Week Spring 2015
2015 NBC New York Summer Press Day
2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront
Step It Up For Gender Equality Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of The Fourth World Conference On Women In Beijing
"A Postcard From Istanbul" Directed By John Malkovich In Collaboration With St. Regis Hotels &amp; Resorts - Premiere Screening and Private Dinner
Misha Nonoo?- Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015
Wes Gordon - Front Row - MADE Fashion Week Fall 2015
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit
2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts
Seen Around Lincoln Center - Day 3 - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014
3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite
ELLE Women In Television Celebration - Arrivals
NBC/Universal 2014 TCA Winter Press Tour
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
American Ballet Theatre 2013 Opening Night Fall Gala
51st New York Film Festival - Gala Tribute To Cate Blanchett - Inside Arrivals
The Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC Partners Annual Charity Day
Celebrity Sightings - Day 7 - 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
The 2013 Novak Djokovic Benefit Dinner
"Tales Of Endearment" Celebration Hosted By Diane von Furstenberg
Entertainment Weekly Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Party - Arrivals
ELLE's 2nd Annual Women In Television Celebratory Dinner - Arrivals
NBC Universal's 70th Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
13th Annual InStyle And The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Toronto International Film Festival Party - Arrivals
USA Networks A "Suits" Story Fashion Show
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals
Primary Action 2007 Golden Globe Suites - Day 3
Patrick McMullan Archives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engage
... VIEW MORE

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Image
1 of 40
fashion

Meghan Markle's Fashion Evolution From All-American Girl to Princess-to-Be

Cady Lang
Dec 15, 2017

When it comes to fairytale narratives, Meghan Markle's journey from small screen star of Suits to a veritable princess-to-be might just take the cake. With her recent engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan's life is now taking a royal turn, something that's clearly evident from her style evolution.

While Meghan — no stranger to the spotlight thanks to her career as an actor — has always had a savvy sartorial sense, since beginning her relationship with Harry, she's added more polished styles and sophisticated silhouettes to an already glamorous wardrobe, resulting in a fresh approach to dressing like a royal. Case in point: consider her choice to pair a crisp and classic white button down with a pair of artfully ripped skinny jeans and tan ballet flats for Harry's Invictus Games; while the shirt and flats speak to a genteel British aesthetic, the jeans add just enough free-spirited Americana to keep the outfit playful but still polished.

As the world prepares for Meghan and Harry tie the knot on May 19, 2018, here's a look back at her best looks to date and how they've changed on her road to the palace.

