John Boos Cutting Board John Boos Cutting Board

John Boos Cutting Board

At Rachael Ray’s home, “a giant cutting board is a must,” she tells PEOPLE. “I put it over the sink and work next to the stove so I can chop and drop everything right into the pot.”

BUY IT! $32 and up; surlatable.com

Rachael Ray Oval Saute Pan Rachael Ray Oval Saute Pan

Rachael Ray Hard Anodized Oval Saute Pan

“You can do so much with it,” says Ray. “You can make an egg, you can make a steak, you can make a hamburger, you can make a sandwich. It’s also deep enough for a soup.”

BUY IT! $80; target.com

Wustof Pull Apart Shears Wustof Pull Apart Shears

Wüstof Pull Apart Shears

Ray uses these “good, strong kitchen shears” to spatchcock chicken and turkey all year long, especially during the holidays.

BUY IT! $20; williams-sonoma.com

Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel Square Ladle Prod-Selvam

Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel Square Ladle

Martha Stewart prefers this square version over the regular round ladles. “It’s the greatest tool. When you pick up something with the ladle, you can pour it right out of the corner without spilling over the edges,” she says.

BUY IT! $25; macys.com

Stainless Steel Rub Away Bar Stainless Steel Rub Away Bar

Stainless Steel Rub Away Bar

“After chopping garlic, go to your sink, and wash your hands with this bar and hot water—no soap—and it takes the smell away immediately,” says Stewart.

BUY IT! $9; bedbathandbeyond.com

Breville Juice Fountain Duo Breville Juice Fountain Duo

Breville Juice Fountain Duo

Stewart uses this fast powerful juicer to prepare her green juice every morning: “It makes a lot at once, and the container pours nicely.”

BUY IT! $399; bedbathandbeyond.com

Mini Silicone Spatula Mini Silicone Spatula

Mini Silicone Spatula with Copper Handle

Gail Simmons prefers these flexible (and stylish!) spatulas because “they get into every nook and corner of bowls and jars, from cranberry sauce to caramel to peanut butter.”

BUY IT! $20 for 2, williams-sonoma.com

Half Sheet Pans Half Sheet Pans

Quarter & Half Sheet Pans

“They’re great for all the cookies, toasted nuts and roasted veggies I make this time of year,” says Simmons.

BUY IT! $8 and up, amazon.com

Gravy Fat Separator Gravy Fat Separator

OXO Good Grips Good Gravy Fat Separator

“It’s my best friend when I’m roasting a turkey or making a Hanukkah brisket,” says Simmons.

BUY IT! $25, amazon.com

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Processor Cuisinart Mini-Prep Processor

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Processor

Laila Ali uses this compact processor daily. “It makes chopping fresh ingredients like herbs, garlic and onions so much easier.”

BUY IT! $40, walmart.com

Toddy Cold Brew System Toddy Cold Brew System

Toddy Cold Brew System

“I can make my coffee better by using high-quality organic beans,” says Ali. “And cold-brewing makes it much less acidic.”

BUY IT! $30; amazon.com

Salad Dressing Mixer Salad Dressing Mixer

Salad Dressing Mixer

Ali says this is “a must” for those who like to whip up creative salad dressings at home: “The recipes and measurements are right on the bottle.”

BUY IT! $7, bedbathandbeyond.com

Cuisinart Brushed Stainless Steel Pot Rack

As a New York City native, Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelman knows a think or two about saving space. “When you have limited storage, getting your pots and pans up and out of your way is a dream.”

BUY IT! $79 and up, bedbathandbeyond.com

Staub 4-qt. Braiser Staub 4-qt. Braiser

Staub 4-qt. Braiser

“I bought one a couple years ago and have ended up using it for 75 percent of my cooking since,” says Perelman.

BUY IT! $220, amazon.com

OXO Good Grips Fish Turner OXO Good Grips Fish Turner

OXO Good Grips Fish Turner

“I think we should throw away all spatulas that are not this,” Perelman admits. “It’s perfect for flipping pancakes or sliding under cookies.”

BUY IT! $13, surlatable.com

This article originally appeared on People.com