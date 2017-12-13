There’s A Gender Gap in Internet Usage

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
1. There’s a gender gap in internet usage — and it’s denying women opportunities.

By Bhaskar Chakravorti in Harvard Business Review

2. This is how bankers can help doctors detect Alzheimer’s disease.

By Jason Karlawish in STAT News

3. Terrorist attacks are having a surprising effect: They’re making people more resilient.

By Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux in FiveThirtyEight

4. The world needs a NATO for cyberwar.

By Craig A. Newman at CNN

5. Colleges are the key to fixing America’s broken youth sports model.

By Oliver Luck and Brian Hainline at the Aspen Institute

