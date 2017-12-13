IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. There’s a gender gap in internet usage — and it’s denying women opportunities.

By Bhaskar Chakravorti in Harvard Business Review

2. This is how bankers can help doctors detect Alzheimer’s disease.

By Jason Karlawish in STAT News

3. Terrorist attacks are having a surprising effect: They’re making people more resilient.

By Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux in FiveThirtyEight

4. The world needs a NATO for cyberwar.

By Craig A. Newman at CNN

5. Colleges are the key to fixing America’s broken youth sports model.

By Oliver Luck and Brian Hainline at the Aspen Institute

