Read the Full Transcript of Doug Jones' Victory Speech

Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s special Senate election Tuesday, beating Republican and former judge Roy Moore to become the first Democratic senator to represent the state in 20 years.
Jones, a former attorney, who helped prosecute two Ku Klux Klan members responsible for the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, was initially seen as a long shot candidate in a state that tended to favor conservatives.
But Moore’s campaign was dogged with allegations of sexual misconduct, with multiple women saying he had pursued them when they were teenagers. He denies the allegations.
Jones’ victory delivers a blow to President Donald Trump, who had endorsed Moore, saying the Senate could not “afford to lose the seat.” With Jones delivering Democrats a much-coveted additional seat, the Republican’s majority has narrowed to just 2, with a split of 51-49.
Addressing his supporters late Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala., Jones focused on broaching partisan divides. “We have shown the country the way that we can be unified,” he said, and called for “reaching across and actually getting things done for the people.”
Here’s a complete transcript of his remarks.