A week after parting ways with Danny Masterson, Netflix has done the same with Andy Yeatman, the executive who told one of The Ranch star’s accusers that “we don’t believe” the rape claims made against him.

“Mr. Yeatman is no longer employed at Netflix,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to EW about the former director of global kids content.

According to a story last week from the Huffington Post, Yeatman was recently approached by a woman wanting to know why Netflix still employed Masterson, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Yeatman reportedly told the woman the company didn’t believe the alleged victims, after which she revealed she was one of them.

“While he was coaching a youth soccer match today, Mr. Yeatman ― a Netflix kids’ programming executive ― was approached by a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson,” Netflix said in a previous statement. “Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on The Ranch.”

Shortly thereafter, Masterson was officially let go from the Netflix original series, on which he starred with his former That ’70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” he said in a statement provided to EW by his representative. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

Part 4 of The Ranch, which includes Masterson, is set to debut Dec. 15. The actor also appears in season 2 of Netflix series Easy, which premiered Dec. 1.

