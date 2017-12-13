Here Are the Top 10 Most Googled People of 2017

Google has released its list of the top 10 trending people of 2017, including former Today show host Matt Lauer, royal-to-be Meghan Markle and actor Kathy Griffin.

Lauer tops the list following his November firing from Today over allegations of sexual misconduct and is joined by a few of the other celebrities who have been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior over the past year like Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey and former Fox anchor Bill O’Reilly.

On the opposite end of the news spectrum, former Suits star Markle took second place in the wake of her engagement to Britain’s Prince Harry.

Two prominent figures associated with the Trump administration, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and First Lady Melania Trump, also made the cut, while Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, brought up the rear.

See the full list below.