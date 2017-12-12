Prince William and Prince Harry stepped away from Kensington Palace and onto the red carpet at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London, according to People.

While on the Star Wars red carpet, the princes conversed with stars of the film — both human and droid alike. The brothers spoke with Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Daisy Ridley (Rey), and they even received a royal greeting from BB-8 as Storm Troopers flanked the sides of the carpet. Prince Harry was even gifted a Storm Trooper helmet of his own.

The brothers’ presence at the premiere was meaningful for more than just one reason. They, too, traveled to a galaxy far, far away. In August, John Boyega confirmed rumors that the two brothers made cameos in Star Wars as Storm Troopers. They visited the set in April 2016 to “recognise the wealth of British creative talent involved in the production of Star Wars films,” Kensington Palace wrote in a tweet. The royals’ charity made a showing at the premiere as well. There were 400 guests invited who had ties to the Royal Foundation, which was established by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry in 2011. See below for some of the best moments from their entrée at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere. The film comes out in theaters on December 15.