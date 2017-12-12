Half the Country Says the GOP Tax Bill Will Hurt Them Financially

Members of the Senate and the House of Representatives are in the midst of hashing out compromises on a Republican tax reform bill that could soon make its way to President Trump’s desk to become law. But a new poll shows it is increasingly unpopular among the American people.

More than half of U.S. residents — 52% — say that the tax reform proposal will negatively impact their family’s finances, according to a poll from Marist University released on December 12. A total of 30% of those surveyed said the bill would help them financially, 10% said they could not discern the impact, and 8% said the impact would be negligible.

The poll was conducted among 1, 267 adults, 1,079 of whom are registered voters, between December 4 and December 7, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points. The Senate passed its version of tax reform in the early morning hours of December 2.

The views on tax reform were largely divided along partisan lines; 78% of Democrats polled and 52% of independents thought the bill would impede their finances, while 57% of Republicans thought it would help them. But 22% of Republicans and 20% of supporters of President Trump agreed that the bill could negatively impact their finances. The poll found that 85% of Democrats and 63% of independents also say the bill is skewed towards helping wealthier Republicans, compared to 28% of Republicans.