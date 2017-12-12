How to Use Instagram’s Newest Feature to Find Photos You’ll Love

Instagram is now letting users follow hashtags in addition to the people and brands they already do, the social media company announced Tuesday.

To follow a hashtag, you can search for it or click on one from a post, which will then open the hashtag page. The page will now have an option to follow that hashtag.

Previously, Instagram would only let you search for a particular hashtag under the Explore tab or click on one in a post to see other pictures and videos using it. Posts with that hashtag will now appear in your feed along with all of the other accounts you follow.

You can see all the hashtags you follow by going to your Instagram profile, clicking following and looking under the Hashtags tab. Regular accounts will appear next to it under the People tab.

You can also view the hashtags that other users follow. However, if you set your account to private, Instagram says the hashtags you follow will only be visible to your followers