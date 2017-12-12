KFC Wants to Put You On Santa's Nice List With Their New Holiday Shirts

After edible nail polish and Kentucky Fried Chicken sunscreen, KFC is embracing winter with some festive apparel. Namely, a holiday shirt with Colonel Sanders’ face front and center decked out in a Santa hat.

For their latest marketing trick, Colonel Sanders wants to ensure you’re warm enough this winter. The shirt is described as having “enough sleeves to cover your whole arm and even your hands if you happen to have short arms!” It’s long sleeve rather than short sleeve because “most of the world is cold when it’s Christmas season.” The Colonel Sanders Santa outfit will set you back $20.

In case you want to get in the holiday spirit KFC-style without donning the attire, the fast food company is also selling wrapping paper for $17. One of the two rolls of wrapping paper features pieces of fried chicken in a Santa hat and the other has Colonel Sanders in the Santa hat. As KFC says, “Everyone deserves delicious fried chicken for the holidays,” but if you can’t eat it, wrap ’em.