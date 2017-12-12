Apple's 'Most Powerful Mac Ever Made' Finally Has a Release Date

Apple’s new iMac Pro, which the company calls the “most powerful Mac ever made,” will be launching on December 14, Apple revealed Tuesday. The high-end Mac starts at $4,999.

The company announced the new iMac Pro at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June, but didn’t offer a firm release date until now.

The iMac Pro includes a 27-inch Retina 5K display, a new Space Gray-colored finish, a processor with up to 18 cores, and one terabyte of storage configurable up to two or four terabytes. The iMac Pro also comes with a new dual centrifugal fan system that generates more airflow, Apple said when unveiling it in June.

Apple

Apple’s decision to release the iMac Pro helped show that the company hadn’t forgotten about its Pro line of desktop products following the Mac Pro, which it released in 2013 and hasn’t updated since. It’s also one of the only products announced at WWDC that hasn’t been released yet, the other being the HomePod, Apple’s Siri-powered high end speaker that was recently delayed until 2018.

The launch of a new iMac Pro also gives Apple a chance to draw attention back to the Mac desktop line after Microsoft announced its first all-in-one computer, the Surface Studio, several months earlier.