In what is rapidly becoming a Christmas tradition, James Corden transformed The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke into a roving Christmas caroling party.

This year’s video features stars like Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, and Beyoncé’s new best friend, Ed Sheeran all packed into Corden’s car to sing “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

While the video is a treat for his fans, Corden was the one who came out as the big winner of the night. Not only did he get to drive around singing Christmas carols with some of the music world’s biggest stars, but he got what every One Direction fan wants for Christmas—some very special alone time with Harry Styles. Styles—or as Corden calls him, “Harold”— and Corden took a break from crooning for a serious conversation, punctuated with a kiss, no mistletoe required. “I did not expect that for Christmas,” says Corden after the smooch.

Neither did anyone else.