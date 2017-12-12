Jimmy Kimmel is continuing his annual tradition of helping Santa Claus determine whether certain children belong on his naughty or nice list.

After opening Monday’s episode of Live! by bringing out his baby son Billy — who recently underwent a second heart surgery — the late night host pivoted to celebrating the most wonderful time of the year by dressing up as an elf to grill a little girl about her behavior in 2017.

With the help of his longtime sidekick Guillermo, Kimmel worked to get to the bottom of 4-year-old Cadence’s misdeeds, which included coloring her white dog with a pink marker and telling her grandpa that he looked like he was having a baby.

“You know who else has a big stomach? Santa. And sometimes he gets a little bit sensitive about fat jokes. Because one time he said that Santa you look like you’re having a baby,” Kimmel joked, pointing at Guillermo. “And Santa punched him right in the face really, really hard.”

Watch the full clip below.