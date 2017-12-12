A Man Intervened in a Fight. Then He Got Thrown Off a Bridge
Gregory Rottjer and Jennifer Hannum
Shelton Police Department
By Associated Press
10:20 AM EST

(DERBY, Conn.) — Connecticut police say a man threw another man 45 feet off a bridge because he intervened in an argument between the suspect and his girlfriend.

Derby police charged Gregory Rottjer with attempted murder in connection with the Thanksgiving morning encounter that left the victim seriously injured. He faces arraignment Tuesday.

Rottjer’s friend Matthew Dorso was charged with assault while Rottjer’s girlfriend, Jennifer Hannum, was charged with lying to police.

Police say Rottjer and Hannum were arguing as they walked across the bridge over the Housatonic River between Derby and Shelton. The victim and his brother asked Hannum if she was OK, which prompted Rottjer and Dorso to start a fight that ended with the victim in the water.

It was unclear if the suspects had lawyers.

