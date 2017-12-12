Why Wealthy Students Receive More College Financial Aid

IDEAS
1. Why are wealthy students receiving more college financial aid?
By Jon Marcus at Reveal
2. Self-driving cars might learn crash avoidance from bats.
By Julia Franz at Science Friday
3. Everyone in the world should be taxed on their energy footprint.
By Iason Athanasiadis in Aeon
4. Simply holding a child can have an impact on their genes — and their developmental progress.
By University of British Columbia
5. This is why screen time before bed is bad for kids.
By Katie Bohn at Penn State University
