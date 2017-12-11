Vocal actor Rosie O’Donnell never has been one to shy away from getting political. Now she’s going all-in to support Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones from Alabama. In fact, she’s even maxed out her allowable campaign donation to Jones, as a representative for O’Donnell confirmed to TIME. (The maximum contribution is set to $2,700 from a single individual, as outlined by the Federal Election Commission.)

O’Donnell’s involvement in political discourse has spiked in the last few years, following a spate of attacks made on her by her long-term association with now-President Trump.

Her response has been send sharp reprimands and to support opponents of the Republican party, including Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff and Texas senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, both of whose bids ultimately failed.

Alabama’s Jones and his Republican opponent, Roy Moore, are facing off in an embattled election for a vacant U.S. Senate seat, with the election slated to take place Tuesday, Dec. 12. Moore has come under fire for accusations of sexual misconduct with minors, including teens, when he was in his thirties. Currently, the polls are inconclusive.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker campaigned for Jones, and Barack Obama recently recorded a robocall on his behalf. Entertainment figures like Jimmy Kimmel have also joined O’Donnell in donating to the campaign.